For over 50 years the Bay City Yacht Club has held a racing league every Wednesday night in the summer.
It’s a typical Wednesday night on Greg Velez’s yacht, the Amante 2.
Velez is the skipper of his crew, barking orders as they take part in the Bay City Yacht Club Racing League.
Every week, around 100 people are out on boats on Saginaw Bay. Some drive from as far as Detroit.
Terry Hart is the Commodore of the Bay City Yacht Club, and a crew member for Valez. Hart makes the trip from Frankenmuth.
“I just love going out on the bay racing the adrenaline that kicks in the comradery, working as a team,” Hart said.
For Hart and Velez, it’s an enjoyable hobby, but one they take very seriously. For them, the weekly race league gets them ready for bigger competitions, like the Trans Superior Race and the Port Huron Bayview to Mackinaw Race.
Last year, Velez and his crew took first place in their class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.