Oddsmakers have given the Michigan State Spartans (15-9) the 28th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +10000 on the moneyline.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Michigan State and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, the Spartans match up with the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road. Oddsmakers have not yet set odds for this contest.

Michigan State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +10000 28th Bet $100 to win $10000 Pre-New Year +6600 23rd Bet $100 to win $6600 Preseason +5000 19th Bet $100 to win $5000

Get the best new user offer at BetMGM using our link.

Michigan State Team Stats

Michigan State outscores opponents by 2.5 points per game (scoring 68.1 per game to rank 269th in college basketball while allowing 65.6 per outing to rank 64th in college basketball) and has a +61 scoring differential overall.

The Spartans are 10-2 at home and 2-5 on the road while going 3-2 in neutral-site games.

Michigan State is 12-2 when playing as favorites, with two victories (2-6) when listed as the underdog.

In Big Ten games, Michigan State is 7-6. That's compared to an 8-3 record outside of the conference.

The Spartans are 3-2 in one-possession games and 7-3 in games decided by six points or fewer.

Michigan State has picked up two wins when favored by three or fewer points this season (2-1), and has won 10 games when favored by three or more points (10-1).

Michigan State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 6-7 | Q2 Record: 2-1 | Q3 Record: 3-1 | Q3 Record: 4-0

6-7 | 2-1 | 3-1 | 4-0 Michigan State has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (six), but also has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 losses (seven).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch the college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV.

Best Michigan State Players

The Spartans' scoring leader is Tyson Walker, who contributes 13.9 points per game.

Michigan State is led in rebounding by Joey Hauser's 7.1 rebounds per game and assists by A.J Hoggard's 5.8 assists per game.

The Spartans are led by Walker from beyond the arc. He hits 1.8 shots from deep per game.

Jaden leads the team with 1.3 steals per game. Mady Sissoko collects 0.8 blocks a game to pace Michigan State.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.