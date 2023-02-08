The Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) will visit the Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

Michigan has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Wolverines are the 92nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cornhuskers rank 154th.

The Wolverines record 73.3 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 68.3 the Cornhuskers allow.

When Michigan scores more than 68.3 points, it is 11-4.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Michigan is scoring 73.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.9 more points than it is averaging on the road (69.0).

Defensively the Wolverines have been better at home this year, giving up 65.9 points per game, compared to 70.8 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Michigan is sinking 0.3 fewer treys per game (7.7) than in road games (8.0). However, it sports a better three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to away from home (34.5%).

Michigan Schedule