How to Watch Michigan vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) will visit the Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
- Michigan has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the 92nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cornhuskers rank 154th.
- The Wolverines record 73.3 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 68.3 the Cornhuskers allow.
- When Michigan scores more than 68.3 points, it is 11-4.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan is scoring 73.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.9 more points than it is averaging on the road (69.0).
- Defensively the Wolverines have been better at home this year, giving up 65.9 points per game, compared to 70.8 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Michigan is sinking 0.3 fewer treys per game (7.7) than in road games (8.0). However, it sports a better three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to away from home (34.5%).
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 83-61
|Bryce Jordan Center
|2/2/2023
|@ Northwestern
|W 68-51
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/5/2023
|Ohio State
|W 77-69
|Crisler Center
|2/8/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Crisler Center
|2/11/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Crisler Center
|2/14/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
