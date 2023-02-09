Thursday's game between the Robert Morris Colonials (9-14) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (3-20) at UPMC Events Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-52 and heavily favors Robert Morris to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Titans are coming off of a 62-57 loss to Milwaukee in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Robert Morris 67, Detroit Mercy 52

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

The Titans' best victory this season came against the Robert Morris Colonials, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 270) in our computer rankings. The Titans secured the 64-58 win at home on January 7.

Detroit Mercy has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (nine).

Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 331) on November 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights