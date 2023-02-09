Thursday's contest that pits the Youngstown State Penguins (16-7) versus the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-12) at Beeghly Center has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Youngstown State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Golden Grizzlies are coming off of a 70-50 loss to Green Bay in their last game on Sunday.

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 66, Oakland 58

Oakland Schedule Analysis

On January 13, the Golden Grizzlies registered their signature win of the season, a 74-67 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings.

Oakland 2022-23 Best Wins

74-67 at home over Akron (No. 147) on November 7

74-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on February 3

82-74 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on December 17

71-59 at home over Robert Morris (No. 270) on January 5

71-60 at home over Central Michigan (No. 304) on November 12

Oakland Performance Insights