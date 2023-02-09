Oakland vs. Youngstown State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Youngstown State Penguins (16-7) versus the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-12) at Beeghly Center has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Youngstown State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Golden Grizzlies are coming off of a 70-50 loss to Green Bay in their last game on Sunday.
Oakland vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Oakland vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Youngstown State 66, Oakland 58
Oakland Schedule Analysis
- On January 13, the Golden Grizzlies registered their signature win of the season, a 74-67 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings.
Oakland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-67 at home over Akron (No. 147) on November 7
- 74-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on February 3
- 82-74 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on December 17
- 71-59 at home over Robert Morris (No. 270) on January 5
- 71-60 at home over Central Michigan (No. 304) on November 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Oakland Performance Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies have a -104 scoring differential, falling short by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 65.1 points per game, 183rd in college basketball, and are giving up 69.7 per outing to rank 303rd in college basketball.
- Oakland scores fewer points in conference play (63.2 per game) than overall (65.1).
- At home the Golden Grizzlies are putting up 69.4 points per game, 11.3 more than they are averaging on the road (58.1).
- At home Oakland is allowing 66.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than it is away (73.8).
- While the Golden Grizzlies are scoring 65.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, tallying 67.4 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.