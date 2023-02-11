Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Saturday's game features the Youngstown State Penguins (17-7) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-20) clashing at Beeghly Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-50 victory for heavily favored Youngstown State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Titans' last game on Thursday ended in a 61-55 victory over Robert Morris.
Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Youngstown State 74, Detroit Mercy 50
Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis
- The Titans beat the Robert Morris Colonials in a 64-58 win on January 7. It was their best victory of the season.
- Detroit Mercy has nine losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-55 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 270) on February 9
- 70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 331) on November 13
Detroit Mercy Performance Insights
- The Titans have a -446 scoring differential, falling short by 18.6 points per game. They're putting up 54.7 points per game, 340th in college basketball, and are allowing 73.3 per outing to rank 345th in college basketball.
- Detroit Mercy scores fewer points in conference action (51.7 per game) than overall (54.7).
- The Titans average 62.5 points per game at home, and 45.5 away.
- Detroit Mercy concedes 74.1 points per game at home, and 72.4 on the road.
- The Titans have fared better offensively over their last 10 games, putting up 58.9 points per contest, 4.2 more than their season average of 54.7.
