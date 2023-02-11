Oakland vs. Robert Morris Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-13) and Robert Morris Colonials (9-15) matching up at UPMC Events Center has a projected final score of 61-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oakland, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Golden Grizzlies head into this contest after an 85-62 loss to Youngstown State on Thursday.
Oakland vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Oakland vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oakland 61, Robert Morris 60
Oakland Schedule Analysis
- When the Golden Grizzlies took down the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked No. 145 in our computer rankings, on January 13 by a score of 74-67, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
Oakland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-67 at home over Akron (No. 147) on November 7
- 74-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on February 3
- 82-74 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on December 17
- 71-59 at home over Robert Morris (No. 270) on January 5
- 71-60 at home over Central Michigan (No. 304) on November 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Oakland Performance Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies have a -127 scoring differential, falling short by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 65.0 points per game, 185th in college basketball, and are giving up 70.3 per contest to rank 311th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Oakland has scored 63.1 points per game in Horizon action, and 65.0 overall.
- At home the Golden Grizzlies are scoring 69.4 points per game, 10.9 more than they are averaging on the road (58.5).
- In 2022-23 Oakland is giving up 8.7 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than away (74.8).
- While the Golden Grizzlies are putting up 65.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, producing 66.5 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.