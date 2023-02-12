Sunday's contest at Crisler Center has the Michigan Wolverines (19-5) matching up with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-10) at 1:00 PM (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a 71-66 victory for Michigan, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Wolverines earned a 77-67 victory over Michigan State.

Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Michigan vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 71, Nebraska 66

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines' best win of the season came in a 76-68 victory versus the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20.

The Wolverines have five wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Michigan has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

84-75 over Baylor (No. 7) on November 27

76-59 on the road over Nebraska (No. 29) on December 28

63-58 over South Florida (No. 24/AP Poll)) on November 26

76-64 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 1

77-66 at home over Northwestern (No. 61) on December 4

Michigan Performance Insights