Sunday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) and the Michigan State Spartans (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) at Value City Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-68, with Ohio State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 71, Michigan State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-2.7)

Ohio State (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 138.4

Ohio State is 7-13-0 against the spread, while Michigan State's ATS record this season is 11-10-0. The Buckeyes are 11-9-0 and the Spartans are 11-10-0 in terms of hitting the over. Ohio State is 1-9 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its last 10 games, while Michigan State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans have covered 11 times in 21 matchups with a spread this season.

Michigan State records 33.1 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball) while allowing 30.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.4 boards per game.

Michigan State connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

Michigan State has lost the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.5 (38th in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (352nd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.