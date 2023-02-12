How to Watch the Michigan vs. Nebraska Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Michigan Wolverines (19-5) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-10) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Crisler Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Michigan vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison
- The Cornhuskers score 8.7 more points per game (70.2) than the Wolverines allow (61.5).
- Nebraska has a 13-6 record when giving up fewer than 76.5 points.
- When it scores more than 61.5 points, Nebraska is 14-5.
- The Wolverines record 76.5 points per game, 13 more points than the 63.5 the Cornhuskers give up.
- Michigan is 18-4 when scoring more than 63.5 points.
- Michigan's record is 17-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.2 points.
- The Wolverines are making 47.6% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Cornhuskers allow to opponents (39.6%).
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|@ Minnesota
|W 77-41
|Williams Arena
|2/2/2023
|Illinois
|W 74-57
|Crisler Center
|2/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 77-67
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/12/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Crisler Center
|2/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|2/20/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Crisler Center
