Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons take the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Bogdanovic totaled 33 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-118 loss versus the Raptors.

With prop bets in place for Bogdanovic, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.7 23.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.6 Assists 2.5 2.6 1.8 PRA 27.5 27.9 29 PR 25.5 25.3 27.2 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.5



Bojan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Bojan Bogdanovic has made 7.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 17.3% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 6.0 threes per game, or 17.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 103.4 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 111.8 points per game, the Celtics are the sixth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 43.7 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics are the best team in the league, giving up 22.8 assists per game.

The Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 33 21 3 1 2 1 1 11/12/2022 33 28 6 4 3 0 0 11/9/2022 26 17 2 1 1 0 1

