Wednesday's game at James A. Rhodes Arena has the Akron Zips (14-9) squaring off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-10) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-61 victory as our model heavily favors Akron.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Eagles claimed a 68-58 victory over Western Michigan.

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Akron 74, Eastern Michigan 61

Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis

  • The Eagles captured their signature win of the season on November 23, when they grabbed a 71-49 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings.

Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 21
  • 68-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 177) on February 11
  • 62-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 177) on January 25
  • 73-55 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on December 1
  • 68-67 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on January 4

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

  • The Eagles put up 64 points per game (200th in college basketball) while giving up 64 per contest (172nd in college basketball). They have a 0 scoring differential.
  • Eastern Michigan scores fewer points in conference action (61.8 per game) than overall (64).
  • The Eagles are scoring more points at home (66 per game) than on the road (62.9).
  • At home, Eastern Michigan gives up 63.9 points per game. Away, it gives up the same number.
  • While the Eagles are scoring 64 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 61 points per contest.

