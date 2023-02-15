Wednesday's game at James A. Rhodes Arena has the Akron Zips (14-9) squaring off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-10) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-61 victory as our model heavily favors Akron.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Eagles claimed a 68-58 victory over Western Michigan.

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 74, Eastern Michigan 61

Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Eagles captured their signature win of the season on November 23, when they grabbed a 71-49 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings.

Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 21

68-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 177) on February 11

62-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 177) on January 25

73-55 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on December 1

68-67 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on January 4

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights