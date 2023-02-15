The Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-16, 1-12 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. A.J Hoggard of the Spartans and Dawson Garcia of the Golden Gophers are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on BTN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Wednesday, February 15

Wednesday, February 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan TV: BTN | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan State's Last Game

In its previous game, Michigan State defeated the Ohio State on Sunday, 62-41. Its leading scorer was Joey Hauser with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 22 8 2 0 1 6 Tyson Walker 10 3 3 2 0 0 Jaden 8 9 0 1 0 0

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard leads his team in assists per game (5.8), and also posts 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hauser paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.2), and also averages 13.7 points and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Tyson Walker leads his team in points per contest (13.8), and also puts up 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mady Sissoko posts 5.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jaden is putting up 8.9 points, 1.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)