Michigan vs. Indiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (24-1) going head to head against the Michigan Wolverines (20-5) at 8:30 PM ET on February 16. Our computer prediction projects a 75-66 win for Indiana, who are favored by our model.
The Wolverines enter this contest following an 80-75 win over Nebraska on Sunday.
Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan vs. Indiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 75, Michigan 66
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20, the Wolverines notched their signature win of the season, a 76-68 victory.
- The Wolverines have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (seven).
- Michigan has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Hoosiers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 52nd-most victories.
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 25) on November 27
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 32) on November 26
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 41) on January 10
- 76-64 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 1
- 74-57 at home over Illinois (No. 49) on February 2
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines have a +365 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.6 points per game. They're putting up 76.7 points per game, 29th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.1 per outing to rank 115th in college basketball.
- Michigan scores fewer points in conference action (75.9 per game) than overall (76.7).
- The Wolverines average 80.8 points per game at home, and 73.0 away.
- Michigan concedes 63.7 points per game at home, and 59.9 away.
- The Wolverines have fared better offensively over their previous 10 games, tallying 77.1 points per contest, 0.4 more than their season average of 76.7.
