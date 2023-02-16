A pair of hot squads square off when the Indiana Hoosiers (24-1) host the Michigan Wolverines (20-5) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The Hoosiers are putting their 12-game winning streak on the line versus the Wolverines, winners of four in a row.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Michigan vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines' 76.7 points per game are 16.4 more points than the 60.3 the Hoosiers allow.

Michigan has a 20-3 record when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.

Michigan is 20-4 when it scores more than 60.3 points.

The Hoosiers average 19.5 more points per game (81.6) than the Wolverines allow (62.1).

Indiana has a 24-1 record when putting up more than 62.1 points.

Indiana's record is 21-0 when it allows fewer than 76.7 points.

The Hoosiers shoot 50.2% from the field, 10.6% higher than the Wolverines allow defensively.

The Wolverines make 47.8% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Michigan Schedule