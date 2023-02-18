Saturday's contest between the Ohio Bobcats (5-19) and Central Michigan Chippewas (6-18) squaring off at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Chippewas took care of business in their last game 83-80 against Miami (OH) on Wednesday.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 69, Central Michigan 67

Central Michigan Schedule Analysis

When the Chippewas took down the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked No. 187 in our computer rankings, on January 4 by a score of 79-62, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Central Michigan is 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

The Bobcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Central Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

66-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 189) on December 3

72-71 at home over Buffalo (No. 244) on February 11

83-80 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 268) on February 15

69-66 at home over Ohio (No. 285) on January 25

80-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 357) on January 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Central Michigan Performance Insights