Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Savage Arena has the Toledo Rockets (20-4) going head to head against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-11) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-57 win as our model heavily favors Toledo.
The Eagles are coming off of a 72-70 loss to Akron in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 75, Eastern Michigan 57
Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis
- Against the IUPUI Jaguars on November 23, the Eagles secured their signature win of the season, a 71-49 home victory.
- According to the RPI, the Rockets have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 54th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Michigan is 10-5 (.667%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.
Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 187) on January 21
- 73-55 at home over North Dakota State (No. 189) on December 1
- 51-44 on the road over Xavier (No. 230) on December 17
- 62-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 238) on January 25
- 68-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 238) on February 11
Eastern Michigan Performance Insights
- The Eagles have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 64.3 points per game (196th in college basketball) and allowing 64.4 (181st in college basketball).
- In conference play, Eastern Michigan is scoring fewer points (62.4 per game) than it is overall (64.3) in 2022-23.
- At home the Eagles are scoring 66.0 points per game, 2.2 more than they are averaging away (63.8).
- At home, Eastern Michigan gives up 63.9 points per game. On the road, it allows 64.9.
- The Eagles are posting 63.7 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 0.6 fewer points than their average for the season (64.3).
