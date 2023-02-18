The Maryland Terrapins (21-5) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Michigan State Spartans (13-12) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan State vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Terrapins' 79.0 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 66.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.

Maryland has a 19-2 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

When it scores more than 66.3 points, Maryland is 21-3.

The Spartans record 79.3 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 68.7 the Terrapins give up.

When Michigan State puts up more than 68.7 points, it is 13-6.

Michigan State has a 13-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.0 points.

This year the Spartans are shooting 40.1% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Terrapins give up.

The Terrapins' 43.9 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Spartans have conceded.

Michigan State Schedule