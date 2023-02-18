How to Watch the Michigan State vs. Maryland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 18
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Maryland Terrapins (21-5) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Michigan State Spartans (13-12) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Michigan State vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison
- The Terrapins' 79.0 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 66.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- Maryland has a 19-2 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.
- When it scores more than 66.3 points, Maryland is 21-3.
- The Spartans record 79.3 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 68.7 the Terrapins give up.
- When Michigan State puts up more than 68.7 points, it is 13-6.
- Michigan State has a 13-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.0 points.
- This year the Spartans are shooting 40.1% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Terrapins give up.
- The Terrapins' 43.9 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Spartans have conceded.
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|Michigan
|L 77-67
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/8/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 88-63
|Kohl Center
|2/12/2023
|Penn State
|W 81-75
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/18/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/22/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.