The Maryland Terrapins (21-5) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Michigan State Spartans (13-12) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Michigan State vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

  • The Terrapins' 79.0 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 66.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • Maryland has a 19-2 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.
  • When it scores more than 66.3 points, Maryland is 21-3.
  • The Spartans record 79.3 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 68.7 the Terrapins give up.
  • When Michigan State puts up more than 68.7 points, it is 13-6.
  • Michigan State has a 13-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.0 points.
  • This year the Spartans are shooting 40.1% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Terrapins give up.
  • The Terrapins' 43.9 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Spartans have conceded.

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 Michigan L 77-67 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
2/8/2023 @ Wisconsin W 88-63 Kohl Center
2/12/2023 Penn State W 81-75 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
2/18/2023 Maryland - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
2/22/2023 Minnesota - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
2/25/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center

