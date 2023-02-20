Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game features the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-21) squaring off at Athletics Center O'rena (on February 20) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-60 win for Oakland.
The Golden Grizzlies head into this contest following an 87-73 loss to IUPUI on Saturday.
Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oakland 70, Detroit Mercy 60
Oakland Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Grizzlies captured their signature win of the season on January 13, when they defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse, who rank No. 152 in our computer rankings, 74-67.
Oakland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-67 at home over Akron (No. 187) on November 7
- 74-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 247) on February 3
- 66-64 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 254) on December 4
- 82-74 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 264) on December 17
- 71-60 at home over Central Michigan (No. 287) on November 12
Oakland Performance Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies are being outscored by 6.6 points per game with a -172 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.5 points per game (192nd in college basketball) and give up 71.1 per contest (323rd in college basketball).
- In conference action, Oakland averages fewer points per contest (62.5) than its overall average (64.5).
- The Golden Grizzlies are posting 69.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 57.2 points per contest.
- Defensively, Oakland has been better in home games this year, surrendering 67.8 points per game, compared to 74.8 when playing on the road.
- The Golden Grizzlies' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 64.0 points a contest compared to the 64.5 they've averaged this year.
