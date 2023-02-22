Wednesday's contest between the Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-12) and Buffalo Bulls (9-14) matching up at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 67-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Michigan, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Eagles are coming off of an 84-64 loss to Toledo in their last outing on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Eastern Michigan 67, Buffalo 62

Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis

  • When the Eagles defeated the IUPUI Jaguars, who are ranked No. 173 in our computer rankings, on November 23 by a score of 71-49, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
  • Eastern Michigan has 11 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 174) on January 21
  • 73-55 at home over North Dakota State (No. 178) on December 1
  • 51-44 on the road over Xavier (No. 225) on December 17
  • 68-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 241) on February 11
  • 62-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 241) on January 25

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

  • The Eagles score 64.3 points per game (196th in college basketball) and give up 65.2 (208th in college basketball) for a -22 scoring differential overall.
  • On offense, Eastern Michigan is tallying 62.5 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (64.3 points per game) is 1.8 PPG higher.
  • The Eagles are posting 66 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 63.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, Eastern Michigan is ceding 63.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 67.
  • The Eagles have been scoring 64.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 64.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

