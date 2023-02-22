Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-12) and Buffalo Bulls (9-14) matching up at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 67-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Michigan, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Eagles are coming off of an 84-64 loss to Toledo in their last outing on Saturday.
Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Michigan 67, Buffalo 62
Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis
- When the Eagles defeated the IUPUI Jaguars, who are ranked No. 173 in our computer rankings, on November 23 by a score of 71-49, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- Eastern Michigan has 11 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.
Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 174) on January 21
- 73-55 at home over North Dakota State (No. 178) on December 1
- 51-44 on the road over Xavier (No. 225) on December 17
- 68-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 241) on February 11
- 62-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 241) on January 25
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Eastern Michigan Performance Insights
- The Eagles score 64.3 points per game (196th in college basketball) and give up 65.2 (208th in college basketball) for a -22 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Eastern Michigan is tallying 62.5 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (64.3 points per game) is 1.8 PPG higher.
- The Eagles are posting 66 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 63.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Eastern Michigan is ceding 63.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 67.
- The Eagles have been scoring 64.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 64.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.