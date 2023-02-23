Bojan Bogdanovic and his Detroit Pistons teammates will face the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bogdanovic, in his last game, had 28 points in a 127-109 loss to the Celtics.

Now let's break down Bogdanovic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.8 23.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 3.8 Assists -- 2.6 2.0 PRA 28.5 28.1 28.9 PR 26.5 25.5 26.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Bojan Bogdanovic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bojan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Bojan Bogdanovic has made 7.3 shots per game, which adds up to 17.5% of his team's total makes.

Bogdanovic's Pistons average 103.4 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 101.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have given up 113.7 points per game, which is 17th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Magic are seventh in the NBA, giving up 42.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Magic are ranked 19th in the league, conceding 25.7 per game.

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 36 14 3 5 1 0 0 10/19/2022 35 24 5 2 6 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bogdanovic or any of his Pistons teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.