Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Thursday's game that pits the Northern Kentucky Norse (15-12) versus the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-22) at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-55 in favor of Northern Kentucky, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Titans' last outing was a 66-65 loss to Oakland on Monday.
Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky in Highland Heights, Kentucky
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Kentucky 75, Detroit Mercy 55
Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis
- The Titans picked up their best win of the season on February 16, when they beat the IUPUI Jaguars, who rank No. 174 in our computer rankings, 57-48.
- Detroit Mercy has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).
Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-55 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 287) on February 9
- 64-58 at home over Robert Morris (No. 287) on January 7
- 70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 320) on November 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Detroit Mercy Performance Insights
- The Titans are being outscored by 16.4 points per game, with a -443 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.6 points per game (335th in college basketball), and allow 72.0 per outing (334th in college basketball).
- Detroit Mercy has averaged 2 fewer points in Horizon play (53.6) than overall (55.6).
- The Titans are putting up more points at home (62.1 per game) than away (48.7).
- At home, Detroit Mercy allows 72.2 points per game. Away, it allows 71.8.
- In their last 10 games, the Titans are scoring 59.4 points per contest, 3.8 more than their season average (55.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.