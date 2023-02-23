Isaiah Stewart and his Detroit Pistons teammates will hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Stewart had 14 points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 127-109 loss against the Celtics.

With prop bets in place for Stewart, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 11.3 Rebounds 7.5 8.0 8.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.9 PRA 20.5 20.9 21.2 PR 19.5 19.5 19.3 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Isaiah Stewart Insights vs. the Magic

Stewart is responsible for taking 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.0 per game.

He's taken 4.1 threes per game, or 10.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Stewart's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.5 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 103.4 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

The Magic allow 113.7 points per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Magic are seventh in the league, allowing 42.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Magic are ranked 19th in the league, conceding 25.7 per game.

The Magic are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 26 11 3 0 2 0 0 10/19/2022 26 14 5 3 1 0 2

