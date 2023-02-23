Michigan vs. Rutgers Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Thursday's contest features the Michigan Wolverines (20-7) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-17) matching up at Crisler Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-58 victory for heavily favored Michigan according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
Last time out, the Wolverines lost 74-61 to Ohio State on Monday.
Michigan vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Michigan vs. Rutgers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 81, Rutgers 58
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20, the Wolverines picked up their signature win of the season, a 76-68 victory.
- The Wolverines have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the eighth-most in the country. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 49th-most.
- Michigan has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 28) on November 26
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 30) on November 27
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 44) on January 10
- 74-57 at home over Illinois (No. 25/AP Poll)) on February 2
- 76-64 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on December 1
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game (scoring 75.2 points per game to rank 37th in college basketball while allowing 62.7 per outing to rank 135th in college basketball) and have a +336 scoring differential overall.
- Michigan's offense has been worse in Big Ten action this year, posting 73.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 75.2 PPG.
- Offensively the Wolverines have fared better at home this year, posting 79.2 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game when playing on the road.
- Michigan is allowing 64.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.8 more points than it is allowing in away games (60.7).
- The Wolverines have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 71.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.3 points fewer than the 75.2 they've scored this year.
