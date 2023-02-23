Thursday's contest features the Michigan Wolverines (20-7) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-17) matching up at Crisler Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-58 victory for heavily favored Michigan according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

Last time out, the Wolverines lost 74-61 to Ohio State on Monday.

Michigan vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Michigan vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 81, Rutgers 58

Michigan Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20, the Wolverines picked up their signature win of the season, a 76-68 victory.

The Wolverines have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the eighth-most in the country. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 49th-most.

Michigan has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

63-58 over South Florida (No. 28) on November 26

84-75 over Baylor (No. 30) on November 27

80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 44) on January 10

74-57 at home over Illinois (No. 25/AP Poll)) on February 2

76-64 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on December 1

Michigan Performance Insights