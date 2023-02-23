How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Rangers (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a victory) will meet on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Watch along on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG as the Rangers and the Red Wings hit the ice.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Red Wings vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/10/2022
|Red Wings
|Rangers
|8-2 NYR
|11/6/2022
|Rangers
|Red Wings
|3-2 (F/OT) DET
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 177 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 17th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings' 173 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 20th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|55
|22
|34
|56
|31
|41
|53.7%
|Filip Hronek
|56
|8
|28
|36
|28
|11
|-
|Dominik Kubalik
|55
|16
|20
|36
|14
|10
|50%
|David Perron
|56
|14
|21
|35
|25
|25
|0%
|Lucas Raymond
|50
|15
|18
|33
|18
|21
|33.3%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have conceded 154 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers rank 11th in the league with 189 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Rangers are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) over that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|57
|18
|47
|65
|66
|23
|22.2%
|Mika Zibanejad
|57
|30
|30
|60
|48
|38
|48.2%
|Adam Fox
|57
|10
|43
|53
|51
|57
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|57
|16
|26
|42
|49
|40
|56.9%
|Chris Kreider
|54
|24
|16
|40
|27
|22
|45.2%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.