Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Kent State Golden Flashes (18-8) versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (14-12) at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 70-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kent State. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Eagles head into this matchup following a 61-57 win over Buffalo on Thursday.
Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kent State 70, Eastern Michigan 61
Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles took down the No. 172-ranked (according to our computer rankings) IUPUI Jaguars, 71-49, on November 23, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- Eastern Michigan has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (12).
Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-55 at home over North Dakota State (No. 177) on December 1
- 66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 196) on January 21
- 51-44 on the road over Xavier (No. 231) on December 17
- 68-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 251) on February 11
- 62-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 251) on January 25
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Eastern Michigan Performance Insights
- The Eagles score 64.2 points per game (196th in college basketball) and give up 64.8 (192nd in college basketball) for a -18 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Eastern Michigan is tallying 62.4 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (64.2 points per game) is 1.8 PPG higher.
- In home games, the Eagles are posting 1.9 more points per game (65.7) than they are away from home (63.8).
- Eastern Michigan is surrendering 63.4 points per game this season at home, which is 3.6 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (67).
- On offense, the Eagles have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 63.7 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 64.2 they've racked up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.