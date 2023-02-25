Isaiah Stewart Player Prop Bets: Pistons vs. Raptors - February 25
Isaiah Stewart will take the court for the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET, versus the Toronto Raptors.
In this article, we break down Stewart's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Raptors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|11.5
|11.2
|Rebounds
|7.5
|8.0
|8.3
|Assists
|--
|1.4
|2.2
|PRA
|20.5
|20.9
|21.7
|PR
|19.5
|19.5
|19.5
|3PM
|1.5
|1.3
|1.4
Isaiah Stewart Insights vs. the Raptors
- This season, Isaiah Stewart has made 3.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 8.1% of his team's total makes.
- He's put up 4.1 threes per game, or 10.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Stewart's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Pistons average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.4.
- The Raptors allow 112.4 points per contest, 10th-ranked in the NBA.
- The Raptors give up 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.
- Conceding 26 assists per contest, the Raptors are the 24th-ranked team in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors have conceded 12.5 makes per game, 17th in the NBA.
Isaiah Stewart vs. the Raptors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/12/2023
|38
|16
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|11/14/2022
|13
|9
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
