Isaiah Stewart will take the court for the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET, versus the Toronto Raptors.

Last time out, which was on February 23, Stewart posted 10 points and eight rebounds in a 108-106 loss against the Magic.

In this article, we break down Stewart's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 11.2 Rebounds 7.5 8.0 8.3 Assists -- 1.4 2.2 PRA 20.5 20.9 21.7 PR 19.5 19.5 19.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Isaiah Stewart Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Isaiah Stewart has made 3.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 8.1% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 4.1 threes per game, or 10.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Stewart's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Pistons average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.4.

The Raptors allow 112.4 points per contest, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

The Raptors give up 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

Conceding 26 assists per contest, the Raptors are the 24th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors have conceded 12.5 makes per game, 17th in the NBA.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/12/2023 38 16 3 1 3 0 0 11/14/2022 13 9 4 0 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.