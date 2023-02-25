The Iowa Hawkeyes (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) hope to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Michigan State vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Michigan State has compiled a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Spartans have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Iowa has covered 12 times in 25 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of 13 out of the Hawkeyes' 25 games this season have hit the over.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Spartans have had the 58th-biggest change this season, dropping from +6000 at the beginning to +10000.

With odds of +10000, Michigan State has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

