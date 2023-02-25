Pistons vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - February 25
Find the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (15-45), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Pistons prepare for their matchup with the Toronto Raptors (29-31) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, February 25 at 12:00 PM ET.
The Pistons lost their last game 108-106 against the Magic on Thursday. The Pistons got a team-best 25 points from Jaden Ivey in the loss.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Marvin Bagley III
|PF
|Questionable
|Hand
|10.6
|5.9
|0.6
|Cade Cunningham
|PG
|Out For Season
|Shin
|19.9
|6.2
|6.0
|Jalen Duren
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|8.5
|8.7
|1.1
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Fred VanVleet: Out (Personal Reasons), Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot)
Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and SportsNet
Pistons Season Insights
- The Pistons' 112.2 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 112.4 the Raptors give up.
- When it scores more than 112.4 points, Detroit is 13-13.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Pistons are scoring 109.2 points per contest, 3.0 fewer points than their season average (112.2).
- Detroit makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.2. It shoots 35.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.1%.
- The Pistons record 108.5 points per 100 possessions (28th in league), while allowing 116.1 points per 100 possessions (28th in NBA).
Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Raptors
|-7
