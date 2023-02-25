Find the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (15-45), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Pistons prepare for their matchup with the Toronto Raptors (29-31) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, February 25 at 12:00 PM ET.

The Pistons lost their last game 108-106 against the Magic on Thursday. The Pistons got a team-best 25 points from Jaden Ivey in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Marvin Bagley III PF Questionable Hand 10.6 5.9 0.6 Cade Cunningham PG Out For Season Shin 19.9 6.2 6.0 Jalen Duren C Out Ankle 8.5 8.7 1.1

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Fred VanVleet: Out (Personal Reasons), Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot)

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and SportsNet

Pistons Season Insights

The Pistons' 112.2 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 112.4 the Raptors give up.

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Detroit is 13-13.

Over their previous 10 games, the Pistons are scoring 109.2 points per contest, 3.0 fewer points than their season average (112.2).

Detroit makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.2. It shoots 35.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.1%.

The Pistons record 108.5 points per 100 possessions (28th in league), while allowing 116.1 points per 100 possessions (28th in NBA).

Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -7

