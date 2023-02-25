The Detroit Pistons (15-45) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (29-31) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as 7-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET on BSDET and SportsNet.

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and SportsNet

BSDET and SportsNet Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 117 - Pistons 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 7)

The Pistons (27-32-1 ATS) have covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 3.3% less often than the Raptors (29-30-1) this season.

Toronto (7-6) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (53.8%) than Detroit (17-17-1) does as a 7+-point underdog (48.6%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Toronto does it in fewer games (53.3% of the time) than Detroit (55%).

The Raptors have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-15) this season while the Pistons have a .232 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-43).

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Detroit is 25th in the league offensively (112.2 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (119.7 points allowed).

With 22.8 assists per game, the Pistons are fifth-worst in the league.

The Pistons make 11.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 17th and 18th, respectively, in the league.

In 2022-23, Detroit has attempted 38% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.8% of Detroit's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 70.2% have been 2-pointers.

