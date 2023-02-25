Western Michigan vs. Ohio Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Western Michigan Broncos (10-16) versus the Ohio Bobcats (6-20) at University Arena has a projected final score of 70-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Michigan, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Broncos are coming off of an 80-49 loss to Ball State in their last game on Wednesday.
Western Michigan vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
Western Michigan vs. Ohio Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Michigan 70, Ohio 64
Western Michigan Schedule Analysis
- On November 22, the Broncos registered their signature win of the season, a 62-54 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 175) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Broncos are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Western Michigan is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.
Western Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 at home over Akron (No. 184) on February 4
- 79-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 196) on January 11
- 77-67 at home over Indiana State (No. 229) on December 10
- 68-56 at home over Buffalo (No. 250) on January 21
- 71-60 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 283) on January 14
Western Michigan Performance Insights
- The Broncos have been outscored by 7.5 points per game (scoring 62.4 points per game to rank 240th in college basketball while allowing 69.9 per contest to rank 309th in college basketball) and have a -195 scoring differential overall.
- With 59.1 points per game in MAC contests, Western Michigan is averaging 3.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (62.4 PPG).
- At home, the Broncos are averaging 7.3 more points per game (66.6) than they are away from home (59.3).
- In 2022-23, Western Michigan is allowing 63.4 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 74.7.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Broncos have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 54.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 62.4 they've put up over the course of this season.
