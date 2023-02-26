How to Watch the Michigan vs. Wisconsin Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (10-19) face the Michigan Wolverines (21-7) on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET in Big Ten play, aiting on BTN.
Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
Michigan vs. Wisconsin Scoring Comparison
- The Wolverines' 75 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 73.3 the Badgers allow to opponents.
- Michigan has an 18-2 record when allowing fewer than 68.7 points.
- Michigan has put together a 16-2 record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.
- The Badgers score 68.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 62.4 the Wolverines give up.
- Wisconsin has an 8-12 record when scoring more than 62.4 points.
- Wisconsin has an 8-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 75 points.
- The Badgers are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Wolverines allow to opponents (40.1%).
- The Wolverines shoot 47.3% from the field, 10.1% lower than the Badgers allow.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 68-52
|Assembly Hall
|2/20/2023
|Ohio State
|L 74-61
|Crisler Center
|2/23/2023
|Rutgers
|W 71-53
|Crisler Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
