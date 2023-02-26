Sunday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (21-7) and Wisconsin Badgers (10-19) matching up at Kohl Center has a projected final score of 77-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Michigan, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Wolverines are coming off of a 71-53 win against Rutgers in their last game on Thursday.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 77, Wisconsin 63

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines' best win of the season came in a 76-68 victory versus the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20.

The Wolverines have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (seven).

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

63-58 over South Florida (No. 28) on November 26

84-75 over Baylor (No. 32) on November 27

80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 42) on January 10

76-59 on the road over Nebraska (No. 49) on December 28

80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 49) on February 12

Michigan Performance Insights