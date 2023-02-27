On Monday, February 27, 2023 at Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Hornets (19-43) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Detroit Pistons (15-46). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Pistons matchup.

Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info

  • Date: Monday, February 27, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Pistons vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hornets Moneyline Pistons Moneyline
DraftKings Hornets (-6.5) 237 -260 +220 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Hornets (-6.5) 237.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Hornets (-6) 237.5 -278 +220 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Pistons vs. Hornets Betting Trends

  • The Hornets' -372 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.6 points per game (23rd in the NBA) while giving up 118.6 per outing (28th in the league).
  • The Pistons are being outscored by 7.5 points per game, with a -454 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.8 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 119.3 per outing (29th in league).
  • These teams average a combined 224.4 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
  • These teams allow 237.9 points per game combined, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Charlotte has put together a 26-34-2 record against the spread this season.
  • Detroit has compiled a 28-31-2 ATS record so far this season.

Pistons and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pistons +100000 +90000 -
Hornets +100000 +90000 -

