The Ottawa Senators (28-26-4) and Detroit Red Wings (28-22-8) play at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, February 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and BSDETX. The Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Red Wings vs. Senators Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and BSDETX

ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and BSDETX Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Senators (-135) Red Wings (+115) 6.5

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won 19, or 47.5%, of the 40 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Detroit has won 16 of its 37 games, or 43.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Red Wings.

Detroit has played 26 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Red Wings vs. Senators Rankings

Senators Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 175 (24th) Goals 177 (22nd) 185 (17th) Goals Allowed 181 (14th) 54 (2nd) Power Play Goals 42 (13th) 37 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 36 (14th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit has gone over the total in five of its last 10 games.

The Red Wings total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, Red Wings' games average 9 goals, 0.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Red Wings' 177 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

The Red Wings have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 181 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.

Their -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

