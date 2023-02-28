Tuesday's game at Hilliard Gates Sports Center has the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-18) taking on the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-24) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 28). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-57 victory as our model heavily favors Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Titans head into this matchup following an 86-74 loss to Wright State on Saturday.

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 70, Detroit Mercy 57

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

  • The Titans' best win this season came against the IUPUI Jaguars, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 173) in our computer rankings. The Titans brought home the 57-48 win at home on February 16.
  • The Mastodons have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (eight).
  • Detroit Mercy has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (10).

Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 64-58 at home over Robert Morris (No. 291) on January 7
  • 61-55 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 291) on February 9
  • 70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 322) on November 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

  • The Titans' -474 scoring differential (being outscored by 16.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 55.9 points per game (334th in college basketball) while allowing 72.3 per contest (336th in college basketball).
  • Detroit Mercy has averaged 1.7 fewer points in Horizon play (54.2) than overall (55.9).
  • At home the Titans are putting up 62.1 points per game, 11.9 more than they are averaging away (50.2).
  • In 2022-23 Detroit Mercy is conceding 0.1 fewer points per game at home (72.2) than away (72.3).
  • The Titans have performed better offensively over their previous 10 games, generating 58.4 points per contest, 2.5 more than their season average of 55.9.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.