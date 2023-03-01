Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at NIU Convocation Center has the Northern Illinois Huskies (15-12) going head-to-head against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (14-13) at 7:00 PM (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for Northern Illinois, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Eagles are coming off of a 75-67 loss to Kent State in their most recent game on Saturday.
Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Illinois 71, Eastern Michigan 65
Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Eagles defeated the North Dakota State Bison 73-55 on December 1.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Michigan is 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.
Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 174) on November 23
- 66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 205) on January 21
- 61-57 at home over Buffalo (No. 225) on February 23
- 51-44 on the road over Xavier (No. 231) on December 17
- 62-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 243) on January 25
Eastern Michigan Performance Insights
- The Eagles score 64.3 points per game (199th in college basketball) and give up 65.2 (202nd in college basketball) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- In MAC action, Eastern Michigan has averaged 1.6 fewer points (62.7) than overall (64.3) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Eagles score 65.8 points per game. Away, they score 63.8.
- At home Eastern Michigan is conceding 64.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than it is on the road (67.0).
- While the Eagles are putting up 64.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, amassing 63.8 points per contest.
