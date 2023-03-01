Oddsmakers don't project much out of the Michigan State Spartans (13-12), giving them +50000 odds on the moneyline to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Michigan State with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Spartans are at home against the Maryland Terrapins. Gametime is slated for 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18.

Spartans NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

Think the Spartans have what it takes to win it all? Check out their futures odds, plus tons of other ways to bet, at DraftKings Sportsbook. Use our link and get the best offer for first-time depositors!

Michigan State Team Stats

The Spartans have a 10-5 record at home and a 3-5 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.

In Big Ten action, Michigan State is 5-9. It is 8-3 outside of conference play.

Michigan State has a top-25 offense this year, ranking 13th-best in college basketball with 79.3 points per game. At the other end, it ranks 235th with 66.3 points allowed per contest.

Michigan State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-9 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 3-2 | Q4 Record: 9-0

1-9 | 0-1 | 3-2 | 9-0 Michigan State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (nine).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER. Odds are subject to change, see DraftKings for the latest odds.