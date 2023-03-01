The Detroit Pistons (15-47) are underdogs (+5.5) as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (28-34) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and NBCS-CHI.

Pistons vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -5.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 33 of the Pistons' 62 games with a set total.

Detroit is 29-33-0 ATS this year.

The Pistons have come away with 13 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has won eight of its 46 games, or 17.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Pistons vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 0 0% 113 224.7 112.3 231.5 229 Pistons 0 0% 111.7 224.7 119.2 231.5 228.1

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has gone 2-8 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Pistons have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results away (17-15-0) than at home (12-18-0).

The Pistons score an average of 111.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 112.3 the Bulls give up.

Detroit has put together an 18-8 ATS record and a 13-13 overall record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Bulls and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 32-30 8-3 25-37 Pistons 29-33 22-26 33-29

Pistons vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bulls Pistons 113 Points Scored (PG) 111.7 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 15-4 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 18-8 14-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-13 112.3 Points Allowed (PG) 119.2 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 20-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-3 18-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.