The Detroit Pistons (15-47) are monitoring five players on the injury report, including Bojan Bogdanovic, ahead of a Wednesday, March 1 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (28-34) at Little Caesars Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pistons are coming off of a 117-106 loss to the Hornets in their last outing on Monday. The Pistons got a team-best 23 points from James Wiseman in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Questionable Achilles 21.4 3.7 2.6 Isaiah Stewart C Out Hip 11.3 8 1.4 Cade Cunningham PG Out For Season Shin 19.9 6.2 6 Isaiah Livers PF Questionable Ankle 5.6 2.3 0.6 Jalen Duren C Out Ankle 8.5 8.7 1.1

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Javonte Green: Out (Knee)

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and NBCS-CHI

Pistons Season Insights

The Pistons' 111.7 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 112.3 the Bulls give up.

Detroit has put together a 13-13 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

Over their last 10 games, the Pistons are posting 107 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than their season average (111.7).

Detroit connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.1 on average.

The Pistons rank 28th in the NBA with 108.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th defensively with 115.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -5.5 224

