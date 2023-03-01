Bojan Bogdanovic Injury Status - Pistons vs. Bulls Injury Report March 1
The Detroit Pistons (15-47) are monitoring five players on the injury report, including Bojan Bogdanovic, ahead of a Wednesday, March 1 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (28-34) at Little Caesars Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.
The Pistons are coming off of a 117-106 loss to the Hornets in their last outing on Monday. The Pistons got a team-best 23 points from James Wiseman in the loss.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Questionable
|Achilles
|21.4
|3.7
|2.6
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|Out
|Hip
|11.3
|8
|1.4
|Cade Cunningham
|PG
|Out For Season
|Shin
|19.9
|6.2
|6
|Isaiah Livers
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|5.6
|2.3
|0.6
|Jalen Duren
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|8.5
|8.7
|1.1
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Javonte Green: Out (Knee)
Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and NBCS-CHI
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Pistons Season Insights
- The Pistons' 111.7 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 112.3 the Bulls give up.
- Detroit has put together a 13-13 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
- Over their last 10 games, the Pistons are posting 107 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than their season average (111.7).
- Detroit connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.1 on average.
- The Pistons rank 28th in the NBA with 108.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th defensively with 115.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bulls
|-5.5
|224
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.