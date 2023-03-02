The Penn State Lady Lions' (14-16) Big Ten schedule includes Thursday's game against the Michigan Wolverines (21-8) at Target Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on BTN.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Michigan vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Lions' 71.1 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 62.9 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
  • Penn State is 13-2 when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.
  • When it scores more than 62.9 points, Penn State is 12-10.
  • The Wolverines record 74.9 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 72.4 the Lady Lions give up.
  • Michigan has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 72.4 points.
  • Michigan is 18-3 when it allows fewer than 71.1 points.
  • The Wolverines are making 47.0% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Lady Lions allow to opponents (49.6%).
  • The Lady Lions shoot 38.1% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Wolverines concede.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/20/2023 Ohio State L 74-61 Crisler Center
2/23/2023 Rutgers W 71-53 Crisler Center
2/26/2023 @ Wisconsin L 78-70 Kohl Center
3/2/2023 Penn State - Target Center

