The Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-13) face the Michigan State Spartans (15-13) at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on BTN.

Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans score an average of 78.4 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 65.6 the Cornhuskers allow.
  • When Michigan State gives up fewer than 71.8 points, it is 13-4.
  • Michigan State is 15-9 when it scores more than 65.6 points.
  • The Cornhuskers record 71.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 66.3 the Spartans give up.
  • Nebraska has a 15-4 record when putting up more than 66.3 points.
  • Nebraska has a 15-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.4 points.
  • The Cornhuskers are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, seven% lower than the Spartans concede to opponents (48.2%).
  • The Spartans make 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% less than the Cornhuskers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 Maryland L 66-61 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
2/22/2023 Minnesota W 71-67 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
2/25/2023 @ Penn State W 80-65 Bryce Jordan Center
3/2/2023 Nebraska - Target Center

