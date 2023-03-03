How to Watch the Michigan vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (23-6) go up against the Michigan Wolverines (22-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on BTN.
Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Michigan vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Wolverines put up an average of 74.5 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 66.4 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
- Michigan has a 21-6 record when allowing fewer than 81.1 points.
- Michigan has put together a 20-4 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.
- The Buckeyes average 81.1 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 62.9 the Wolverines give up.
- Ohio State is 23-4 when scoring more than 62.9 points.
- Ohio State's record is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
- This year the Buckeyes are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Wolverines concede.
- The Wolverines' 47 shooting percentage from the field is only five higher than the Buckeyes have given up.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Rutgers
|W 71-53
|Crisler Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 78-70
|Kohl Center
|3/2/2023
|Penn State
|W 63-61
|Target Center
|3/3/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Target Center
