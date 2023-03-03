The Michigan State Spartans (16-13) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (26-2) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Target Center. This game is at 12:30 PM ET on BTN.

Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Michigan State vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 78.0 points per game are 17.1 more points than the 60.9 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

When Michigan State allows fewer than 81.3 points, it is 15-8.

Michigan State has put together a 15-11 record in games it scores more than 60.9 points.

The Hoosiers record 81.3 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 66.2 the Spartans allow.

Indiana is 25-2 when scoring more than 66.2 points.

Indiana is 23-0 when it gives up fewer than 78.0 points.

The Hoosiers are making 50.0% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Spartans allow to opponents (46.8%).

Michigan State Schedule