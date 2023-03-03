How to Watch the Michigan State vs. Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Michigan State Spartans (16-13) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (26-2) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Target Center. This game is at 12:30 PM ET on BTN.
Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Michigan State vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans' 78.0 points per game are 17.1 more points than the 60.9 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- When Michigan State allows fewer than 81.3 points, it is 15-8.
- Michigan State has put together a 15-11 record in games it scores more than 60.9 points.
- The Hoosiers record 81.3 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 66.2 the Spartans allow.
- Indiana is 25-2 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
- Indiana is 23-0 when it gives up fewer than 78.0 points.
- The Hoosiers are making 50.0% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Spartans allow to opponents (46.8%).
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2023
|Minnesota
|W 71-67
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Penn State
|W 80-65
|Bryce Jordan Center
|3/2/2023
|Nebraska
|W 67-64
|Target Center
|3/3/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Target Center
