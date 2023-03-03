The Michigan State Spartans (16-13) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (26-2) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Target Center. This game is at 12:30 PM ET on BTN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan State vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans' 78.0 points per game are 17.1 more points than the 60.9 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • When Michigan State allows fewer than 81.3 points, it is 15-8.
  • Michigan State has put together a 15-11 record in games it scores more than 60.9 points.
  • The Hoosiers record 81.3 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 66.2 the Spartans allow.
  • Indiana is 25-2 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
  • Indiana is 23-0 when it gives up fewer than 78.0 points.
  • The Hoosiers are making 50.0% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Spartans allow to opponents (46.8%).

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/22/2023 Minnesota W 71-67 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
2/25/2023 @ Penn State W 80-65 Bryce Jordan Center
3/2/2023 Nebraska W 67-64 Target Center
3/3/2023 Indiana - Target Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.