The Detroit Pistons (15-48) are heavy, 15.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-26) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Saturday, March 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSDET

BSOH and BSDET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 120 - Pistons 105

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 15.5)

Pistons (+ 15.5) Pick OU: Over (218)



The Cavaliers sport a 35-29-1 ATS record this season compared to the 29-33-1 mark of the Pistons.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total 47.7% of the time this season (31 out of 65), less often than Detroit's games have (34 out of 63).

The Cavaliers have a .706 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-15) this season, higher than the .220 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (13-46).

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Detroit is fourth-worst in the league on offense (111.8 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (119.2 points conceded).

The Pistons are fifth-worst in the league in assists (22.8 per game) in 2022-23.

At 11.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc, the Pistons are 17th and 20th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Detroit takes 37.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.3% of Detroit's baskets are 3-pointers, and 70.7% are 2-pointers.

