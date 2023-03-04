Saturday's game between the Akron Zips (16-12) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-22) at McGuirk Arena has a projected final score of 71-67 based on our computer prediction, with Akron coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM on March 4.

The Chippewas are coming off of a 74-65 loss to Western Michigan in their last outing on Wednesday.

Central Michigan vs. Akron Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Central Michigan vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 71, Central Michigan 67

Central Michigan Schedule Analysis

When the Chippewas defeated the North Dakota State Bison, who are ranked No. 166 in our computer rankings, on December 3 by a score of 66-65, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Central Michigan is 0-8 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Central Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

79-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 202) on January 4

72-71 at home over Buffalo (No. 220) on February 11

83-80 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 248) on February 15

69-66 at home over Ohio (No. 296) on January 25

80-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on January 1

Central Michigan Performance Insights