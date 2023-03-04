Saturday's contest between the Eastern Michigan Eagles (14-14) and Ohio Bobcats (6-22) squaring off at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 68-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eagles, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Eagles' most recent contest was a 73-63 loss to Northern Illinois on Wednesday.

Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 68, Ohio 65

Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles took down the North Dakota State Bison, who are ranked No. 166 in our computer rankings, on December 1 by a score of 73-55, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

71-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 182) on November 23

66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 202) on January 21

61-57 at home over Buffalo (No. 220) on February 23

51-44 on the road over Xavier (No. 225) on December 17

62-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 237) on January 25

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights