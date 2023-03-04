The Ohio State Buckeyes (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) travel to face the Michigan State Spartans (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) after losing eight consecutive road games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

In games Michigan State shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 14-6 overall.

The Spartans are the 140th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 68th.

The Spartans average just 1.3 more points per game (70.2) than the Buckeyes give up (68.9).

Michigan State has an 11-4 record when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Michigan State has fared better in home games this year, putting up 69.6 points per game, compared to 69 per game when playing on the road.

The Spartans surrender 60.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 72 on the road.

In home games, Michigan State is sinking 2.3 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to when playing on the road (40.3%).

Michigan State Schedule