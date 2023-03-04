The Detroit Pistons (15-48) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-26) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as big, 14.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSDET. The point total is 220.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: BSOH and BSDET
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -14.5 220.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • Detroit has played 43 games this season that have had more than 220.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for Detroit's matchups this season is 231.0, 10.5 more points than this game's total.
  • Detroit has a 30-33-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Pistons have come away with 13 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Detroit has played as an underdog of +750 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has an 11.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 30 46.2% 111.9 223.7 106.7 225.9 219.8
Pistons 43 68.3% 111.8 223.7 119.2 225.9 228.0

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • Detroit has gone 1-9 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • Four of the Pistons' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .419 (13-18-0). On the road, it is .531 (17-15-0).
  • The Pistons average 5.1 more points per game (111.8) than the Cavaliers give up (106.7).
  • Detroit has put together a 24-19 ATS record and a 15-28 overall record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 36-29 0-1 31-34
Pistons 30-33 0-1 34-29

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Cavaliers Pistons
111.9
Points Scored (PG)
 111.8
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
9-3
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-19
9-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 15-28
106.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 119.2
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
28-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 13-2
32-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-9

