The Detroit Pistons (15-48) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-26) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as big, 14.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSDET. The point total is 220.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -14.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played 43 games this season that have had more than 220.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Detroit's matchups this season is 231.0, 10.5 more points than this game's total.

Detroit has a 30-33-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pistons have come away with 13 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has played as an underdog of +750 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has an 11.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 30 46.2% 111.9 223.7 106.7 225.9 219.8 Pistons 43 68.3% 111.8 223.7 119.2 225.9 228.0

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has gone 1-9 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Four of the Pistons' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .419 (13-18-0). On the road, it is .531 (17-15-0).

The Pistons average 5.1 more points per game (111.8) than the Cavaliers give up (106.7).

Detroit has put together a 24-19 ATS record and a 15-28 overall record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 36-29 0-1 31-34 Pistons 30-33 0-1 34-29

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Pistons 111.9 Points Scored (PG) 111.8 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 9-3 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-19 9-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 15-28 106.7 Points Allowed (PG) 119.2 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 28-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-2 32-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.