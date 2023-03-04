The Cleveland Cavaliers (39-26) play the Detroit Pistons (15-48) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Bojan Bogdanovic of the Pistons is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, March 4

Saturday, March 4 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Pistons' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pistons fell to the Bulls on Wednesday, 117-115. Bogdanovic scored a team-high 34 points (and contributed three assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bojan Bogdanovic 34 6 3 1 1 8 Hamidou Diallo 19 1 1 0 0 0 Jaden Ivey 18 4 2 1 0 2

Pistons Players to Watch

Bogdanovic paces the Pistons in scoring (21.6 points per game), and produces 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jaden Ivey gives the Pistons 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Killian Hayes is averaging a team-best 5.9 assists per game. And he is delivering 9.5 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 37.2% of his shots from the floor and 30% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

The Pistons receive 11.3 points, 8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.

Jalen Duren is averaging a team-leading 8.7 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 8.5 points and 1.1 assists, making 64.5% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bojan Bogdanovic 20.4 4.2 2 0.3 0.3 2 Jaden Ivey 14.2 2.5 4.7 0.7 0.2 1.6 Killian Hayes 8.4 2.5 6.6 1.6 0.5 1 Isaiah Stewart 9.6 6.5 1.4 0.2 0.5 1.5 Hamidou Diallo 13 2.9 0.8 0.9 0.4 0

